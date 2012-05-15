WARSAW May 15 Poland's top utility PGE
has no plans to issue bonds in the near future, its
chief financial officer said said on Tuesday, denying a recent
media report.
Poland's state news agency PAP reported earlier in May the
the utility was planing to sell five-year bonds worth a total of
1 billion zlotys ($297.8 million) by the end of the month.
"This no longer stands," Wojciech Ostrowski told a news
conference. "We have about 7 billion zlotys in cash and some 2
billion zlotys of debt, so we can afford a few things. We do not
plan issuing bonds in the near time."
($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Gabriela
Baczynska)