* Offshore windfarms with total capacity of 3.45 GW
* Poland granted 5 permits so far, got 59 motions
WARSAW, April 18 Polish state-controlled power
company PGE said it won permits to build three wind
farm projects on the Baltic Sea with a combined potential
capacity of 3.45 gigawatts, taking the lead in the development
of Poland's offshore wind industry.
Poland, which produces around 90 percent of its energy from
coal, is obliged by the European Union to increase the share of
renewables in its energy mix to 15.5 percent by 2020. It
currently has no operational offshore wind farms.
Industry experts say the Baltic Sea, with its relatively
strong wind and shallow, calm water, offers plenty of potential
for generation of offshore wind power. A connection must be
built to Poland's grid, however, for the projects to supply
power.
PGE's strategy for the long-term calls for generation of 1
gigawatt in offshore wind powery 2020 and another gigawatt by
2025.
The Ministry of Transport, Construction and Maritime Economy
granted five permits for offshore wind projects after it
received 59 applications, the ministry's press officer Piotr
Pastuszak said. He declined to reveal the names of companies
that won the other two permits.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)