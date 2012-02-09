WARSAW Jan 11 PGE, Poland's top
energy group, is seeking a partner for its planned 11.6 billion
zloty ($3.7 billion)power plant in southwest Poland, hoping to
tap additional capital and spread the related risk, sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
PGE already faces heavy investments connected to Poland's
plans to build its first nuclear power plant and other spending
to update its facilities, many of which were built in communist
times more than two decades ago.
"PGE is looking for a partner for the Opole (investment),"
one sector source said.
Two other sources said PGE had approached Enea
about the Opole plant, one of the largest investments in the
Polish electricity sector, but was turned down by its smaller
state-controlled peer.
PGE and Enea declined to comment.
PGE picked a consortium of Polish companies --
Rafako, Polimex Mostostal and Mostostal
Warszawa -- for the project.
But the project has been delayed after a Polish court
blocked an environment clearance for the construction.
($1 = 3.1483 Polish zlotys)
