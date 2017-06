WARSAW May 11 Poland's top utility PGE shut down its 858-megawatt Belchatow block for three days starting May 11, grid operator PSE-Operator said on its website on Friday.

The lignite-fired block is the biggest unit at the country's 5.3 GW Belchatow facility. The outage till May 14 was reported on the grid operator's update of daily outages.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)