May 29 Pacific Gas and Electric Co, a PG&E Corp
unit, may have to pay significant penalties for
violating standards related to running high-pressure natural gas
pipelines at or near densely populated areas.
PG&E has been under intense scrutiny after a pipeline blast
in 2010 killed eight people in the California city of San Bruno.
In March, the utility agreed to pay $70 million to resolve and
settle related claims.
Pacific Gas's failure to properly classify its pipelines and
document past patrols of the transmission lines led to 3,062
violations of state and federal standards, PG&E said in a
regulatory filing on Tuesday, citing a regulatory report.
The duration of the violations was equivalent to more than
15 million days, according to the report by the Consumer
Protection and Safety Division of the California Public
Utilities Commission (CPUC).
The report urged the CPUC to levy significant penalties but
did not recommend a specific amount, PG&E said.
Pacific Gas, which has it operations in northern and central
California, could be fined up to $20,000 per day for each
violation that occurred after Jan. 1, 1993 and before Jan. 1
this year.
The fines may go up to $50,000 for violations that occurred
on or after Jan. 1 this year, PG&E said in the filing.
Pacific Gas can respond to the report by July 23, PG&E said.
PG&E's shares fell 18 cents to $43.56 on the New York Stock
Exchange.