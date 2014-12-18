BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Dec 18 Polish state bank BGK has granted a 1 billion zloty ($292 million) loan to utility company PGE, the bank said on Thursday.
"The aim of the loan is to ensure financing for long-term and profitable infrastructure projects," it said in a statement.
The loan is due in December 2027.
($1 = 3.4282 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by David Clarke)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR