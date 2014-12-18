WARSAW Dec 18 Polish state bank BGK has granted a 1 billion zloty ($292 million) loan to utility company PGE, the bank said on Thursday.

"The aim of the loan is to ensure financing for long-term and profitable infrastructure projects," it said in a statement.

The loan is due in December 2027.

($1 = 3.4282 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by David Clarke)