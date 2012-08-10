WARSAW Aug 10 Poland's top utility PGE on Friday criticised a draft bill on renewable energy, saying it increased the risks of investing in renewables in the coal-reliant European Union (EU) member.

Poland generates around 90 percent of its electricity from coal. To meet EU regulations on carbon emissions, it must increase the share of renewable energy to at least 15 percent by 2020.

In July, the economy ministry proposed scaling back support for generating renewable energy using biomass and onshore wind in favour of solar power and offshore wind as a way of meeting the target.

"The Economy Ministry ignores the voice of the power sector in its draft bill on renewable energy," PGE's Chief Executive Krzysztof Kilian wrote in the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

He said the bill would reduce the profitability of co-burning biomass, which involves mixing wood and other plant material with coal to be burnt in coal-fired power stations.

He also said the system did not provide sufficient support for onshore wind power and did not take inflation into account. ($1 = 3.3003 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Cowell)