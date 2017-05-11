WARSAW May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.

State-run PGE said net profit totalled 964 million zlotys ($248 mln) for the first quarter, compared with 870 million reported a year earlier. ($1 = 3.8848 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)