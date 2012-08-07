Aug 7 PG&E Corp, which sells electricity
and natural gas in California, reported a 35 percent fall in
quarterly profit on higher pipeline-related costs and a
provision for third-party claims.
The second quarter included a pre-tax charge of $128 million
related to a pipeline accident in September 2010 in the city of
San Bruno, California.
The company has spent about $775 million in pipeline safety
and related actions since the accident, PG&E said.
Net income available to common shareholders fell to $235
million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $362
million, or 91 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding items, PG&E earned 81 cents.
Total operating revenue fell 2 percent to $3.6 billion.
Power company FirstEnergy Corp's quarterly profit
fell as commodity margin decreased, partly due to lower power
prices.
Ohio-based FirstEnergy's net profit dipped about 3 percent
to $188 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue fell 5 percent
to $3.9 billion.
PG&E's shares were down 1 percent at $46.06 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.