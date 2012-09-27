WARSAW, Sept 27 PGE's 2.5 billion zlotys ($773 million) upgrade of its Turow power plant may be blocked after an appeal by ecologists was lodged in court, the Polish utility's chief executive said on Thursday.

Last week, the company was told it will have to wait until a court reconvenes in October over a similar appeal, launched in January, before it can implement 11.6 billion zloty of investment in its power unit in Opole.

"Our environmental clearance in Turow was appealed by the same organisation as in Opole and it is possible that we're in danger of a similar scenario," Krzysztof Kilian told a treasury committee sitting.

Many of the country's major builders, already strapped for cash after cut-throat bidding for road deals pushed them to the brink of insolvency, are following the Opole case closely, fearful that any further delays could damage their revenue potential. ($1=3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)