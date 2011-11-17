* PGE picks joint bid by Rafako, Polimex, and Mostostal as best offer

* Polimex has 42-pct share in consortium, its shares jump 11 pct (Adds shares, details)

WARSAW Nov 17 Poland's top utility PGE picked the 11.56 billion zloty ($3.53 billion) bid by a consortium that includes builders Polimex and Mostostal Warszawa as the best offer to build two power units at its Opole facility, PGE said.

The decision means that, barring legal protests, the consortium, which also includes boiler maker Rafako, will be chosen to build the Opole facility.

The construction is a part of an expected large upgrade investment in the Polish energy sector valued at up to 220 billion zlotys over the next decade.

The announcement pushed Polimex shares 11 percent higher, while Rafako gained 4 percent.

Polimex secured almost 42 percent in the consortium, Mostostal, a unit of Spain's Acciona, 24 percent and Rafako over 34 percent.

Rafako is being taken over by Polish builder PBG, which pulled out of the race earlier this year, leaving only France's Alstom as the other bidder. ($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)