(Corrects that Morgan Stanley is the seller, not a member of
the purchasing consortium. Adds EDF as consortium member.)
AMSTERDAM, April 22 A consortium led by PGGM,
the Dutch pension fund manager, said on Wednesday it will
purchase purchase Spanish gas distributor Madrilena Red de Gas
(MRG) for an undisclosed amount.
A PGGM spokesman said his organisation, together with
France's EDF and Gingko Tree Investment, will purchase
MRG from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.
A spokesman for PGGM refused to disclose the size of the
investment, or the breakdown of the consortium ownership.
"It is a significant investment for PGGM infrastructure,"
said Maurice Wilbrink.
MRG operates a network of 5,500 kilometres of pipelines,
serving 842,600 households, PGGM said.
PGGM is one of the largest Dutch pension funds, with 189
billion euros ($203 billion) in managed assets.
($1 = 0.9293 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)