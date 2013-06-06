BRIEF-Tallink Grupp Q1 2017 passenger valume decreses by 0.7 percent
* In March 2017 as Tallink Grupp transported 724,243 passengers, which is a 5.2 percent decrease compared to March 2016
WELLINGTON, June 7 New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson appointed Mark Dewdney as chief executive officer, the company announced on Friday, after its managing director stepped down late last month.
Dewdney, who will take on the new role on July 1, joins the company from dairy herd and farm improvement firm Livestock Improvement Corporation, where he served as CEO. (Gyles Beckford)
BUDAPEST, April 4 Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 1.2 percent in February after a revised 3.8 percent increase in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday. Food sales grew by 0.2 percent in February, non-food sales were up by 3.1 percent, while fuel sales were 2.1 percent higher. CALENDAR-ADJUSTED RETAIL SALES Y/Y Feb 2017 Jan 2017 Feb 2016 Jan-Feb 2017 1.2 3.8 7.6 2.5 (Reporti
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I