WELLINGTON Aug 13 New Zealand agricultural
services company PGG Wrightson Ltd reported a full-year
loss on Tuesday due to a write-off related to its 2005 merger.
The company posted a net loss of NZ$306.5 million ($246.36
million) in the 12 months to June 30, compared with a net profit
of NZ$24.5 million last year. Excluding the NZ$321.1 million
write-down, the company said it would have posted a profit of
NZ$14.6 million.
Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation came in at
NZ$45.8 million, in line with a forecast it made in May, down
from NZ$55 million the year before, because of a fall in
livestock values, weather effects and a decline in its seeds
business.
PGG Wrightson announced a dividend of 1 cent per share. It
paid a dividend of 2.2 cents per share in March.
"We expect to see continued improvement in the fundamental
performance of the business through 2013/14 based on stronger
agricultural commodity prices and assuming a return to normal
conditions on farm," PGG Wrightson Chairman John Anderson said
in a statement.
Shares in PGG Wrightson, majority owned by Chinese investors
Agria, closed on Monday at NZ$0.32. So far this year it has
fallen about 27 percent compared with an 11 percent gain for the
benchmark NZX-50 index.
($1 = 1.2441 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)