WELLINGTON Aug 22 New Zealand agricultural
services company PGG Wrightson Ltd on Wednesday
announced a full-year profit of NZ$24.5 million ($20.7 million),
returning to the black as it increased sales.
Last year the company, which sells supplies and services to
farmers, made a loss of NZ$30.7 million, reflecting asset write
downs and restructuring costs.
Shares in PGG Wrightson, majority owned by Chinese investor
Agria, closed at NZ$0.32 on Tuesday. So far this year
the stock has fallen about 18 percent against a 12 percent gain
for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
It said it was concentrating on core business and was also
looking at its agritech business to add to earnings.
"We are therefore anticipating growth in our significant
business units and driving for improved earnings for the coming
financial year," managing director George Gould said in a
statement.
($1=NZ$1.23)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)