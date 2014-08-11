WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand agricultural
services company PGG Wrightson Ltd reported a better
than expected return to profit on Tuesday as sales grew on
strong economic growth.
The company posted a net profit of NZ$42.3 million ($35.8
million) in the year to June 30 compared with a loss of NZ$306.5
million last year, which included a NZ$321.1 million write-down
of assets. Excluding the write-off last year's profit was
NZ$14.6 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of about NZ$30.3 million, and
the company, which sells supplies and advisory services to the
agricultural sector, beat its June earnings guidance.
PGG Wrightson, majority owned by China's Agria, said
it would pay a dividend of 3.5 cents a share against last year's
one cent.
($1=NZ$1.1820)
(Gyles Beckford)