WELLINGTON Feb 27 New Zealand agricultural
services company PGG Wrightsons Ltd announced a jump in
its half-year profit on Wednesday due to improving performance
at its seed, retail and wool businesses.
The company, which sells supplies and services to farmers,
reported a net profit after tax of NZ$4.8 million ($3.96
million), compared with NZ$3.1 million a year ago.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 2.2 cents a
share, after it had not had a shareholder payout for nearly four
years.
Shares in PGG Wrightsons, majority owned by Chinese
investors Agria closed at NZ$0.41 on Tuesday.
So far this year it has fallen more than 2 percent, after
hitting an 18-month high of NZ$0.50 in early January,
underperforming the benchmark NZX50 index.
($1 = 1.2119 New Zealand dollars)
