BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
WELLINGTON Feb 25 New Zealand agricultural services company PGG Wrightson Ltd said on Tuesday its first-half profit nearly tripled on increased sales.
The company, which sells supplies and advisory services to farmers, reported a net profit after tax of NZ$13.4 million ($11.1 million) compared with NZ$4.8 million a year ago.
The company, majority owned by China's Agria, reaffirmed its forecast of full-year operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at between NZ$52 million to NZ$56 million.
It declared a dividend of 2 cents a share compared with last year's 2.2 cents.
($1 = 1.2037 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.