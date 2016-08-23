Aug 23 PGIM Real Estate, a unit of PGIM Inc, the global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial Inc, named Cuong Nguyen head of Asia Pacific investment research.

Nguyen was head of Asia Pacific research and strategy for M&G Real Estate prior to joining PGIM.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Peter Hayes, global head of investment research. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)