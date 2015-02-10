(Adds details)
Feb 10 Blackstone Group LP's PGI
Specialty Materials Inc, which makes materials that are used in
products ranging from diapers to disinfectant wipes, filed with
U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.
Blackstone, which owns nearly 98 percent of PGI, bought the
company for $326.2 million in cash from private equity firm
MatlinPatterson in 2010. (reut.rs/1y5Evv8)
PGI's specialty materials are also used in used in feminine
hygiene products and surgical gowns. The company's customers
include Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp
and Cardinal Health Inc.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Jefferies and Goldman Sachs &
Co are among the underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1IKcwwi)
The filing includes a nominal fundraising target of about
$100 million but did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
The company also did not specify the exchange on which it
intends to be listed.
PGI's net loss nearly tripled to $97.05 million in the nine
months ended Sept. 27. Net sales rose 2.2 percent to $1.51
billion.
Net proceeds from the offering would be used to redeem a
portion of the senior secured notes and for general corporate
purposes, the company said.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)