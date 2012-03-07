WARSAW, March 7 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG appointed former telecoms executive Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa as its chief executive as part of a wider management reshuffle at state companies.

Piotrowska-Oliwa, who most recently sat on the board of refiner PKN Orlen after heading the cellphone unit of former Polish monopoly TPSA, will become the second female executive to head a large state-controlled company in Poland after Kompania Weglowa's Joanna Strzelec-Lobodzinska.

PGNiG, whose previous head left in December to be followed by the departure of its supervisory board chairman a month later, is seeking to turn itself from a provider of mainly Russian gas into a key player in the extraction of shale gas in Poland.

Last month, it asked an international tribunal to rule in its gas pricing dispute with Russia's Gazprom.

Another former cellphone executive and former telecoms minister Krzysztof Kilian took the helm of Polish power champion PGE last week. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)