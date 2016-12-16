WARSAW Dec 16 Poland's biggest gas firm PGNiG will increase the price of high-methane gas it sells by 12.2 percent and the price of nitrogen-rich gas by 13.4 percent from the start of next year, the company said, citing an approval from energy regulator URE.

The price hike, valid until the end of March next year, will be applicable to PGNiG's largest clients, the firm said.

"Due to the higher prices of crude oil and natural gas ... for the first quarter of 2017, PGNiG's total cost of gas grew," the company said. "Therefore, the average trading price of gas fuel increased by 12.2 percent for high-methane gas" (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)