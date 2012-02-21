* PGNiG files lawsuit with international tribunal
* Company squeezed by high prices, domestic regulation
(Adds Gazprom comment, background on cold snap)
WARSAW Feb 21 PGNiG, Poland's
gas monopoly, is seeking the intervention of an international
tribunal in its gas pricing dispute with Russia's Gazprom
, it said on Tuesday.
PGNiG declined to comment on the details of its filing to an
international tribunal in Stockholm, other than saying it
concerned "a change in pricing conditions in a long-term
contract signed in 1996."
A Gazprom spokesman said PGNiG was within its right to ask
for arbitration, and declined to comment on the specifics of the
case.
Poland buys over two thirds of the gas it consumes from
abroad. Annual imports stand at around 10 billion cubic metres
of gas each year, with around 90 percent of that from Russia.
PGNiG, which controls production, transmission and
distribution of gas in Poland, is struggling to make a profit,
squeezed both by its contract with Gazprom and by domestic
market prices which are set by the URE.
The price in PGNiG's deal with Gazprom is linked to oil
prices, which are now at eight-month highs, with only the 10
percent strengthening of the zloty against the dollar this year
easing the pain.
The regulator has yet to make a decision on a new tariff.
State-controlled PGNiG asked for a more favourable tariff in
October and has since responded to several requests from the
regulator for further documentation.
Many European utilities have asked for concessions from
Gazprom after incurring multi-billion euro losses in 2011
stemming from high long-term contract prices.
Top of their wish list is a reduction in the proportion of
the gas that is indexed to oil prices in favour of more spot
pricing in order to the cost of Russian supplies closer in line
with the price at which they sell gas to consumers.
It is unclear whether Polish contracts have a spot element.
In January, Gazprom yielded to requests from several
European companies for easier gas supply terms, but PGNiG was
not on that list.
Those cuts -- on average a 10 percent reduction in the
coeffient used to calculate gas prices against an oil product
basket -- concerned mostly small European utilities.
PGNiG, on the other hand, is among the major consumers of
Russian gas who are still negotiating contract adjustments,
including major German utilities and Italy's ENI and
are seen by analysts as unlikely to be satisifed with a
similarly modest reductions.
"Gazprom lowered prices there, where there was competition
to its supplies," Kamil Kliszcz, analyst at a Polish broker DI
BRE, said.
"Frankly, it is now a matter of Gazprom's good will rather
than the fact that PGNiG has any strong arguments."
Some industry sources have said a recent cold snap, which
strained Europe's gas supplies and threatened some consumers
with cuts, could revive the negotiating process, but Poland's
lawsuit suggests goodwill has not been completely restored.
Poland was among the European consumers of Russian gas who
did not receive all the fuel they requested from Gazprom in a
fierce cold snap that began at the end of January.
Gazprom said it was meeting contractual requirements but a
source at the Russian export monopoly said not all requests for
extra gas could be met because of infrastructure constraints.
PGNiG shares were flat at 3.71 zlotys at 0948 GMT, while the
blue-chip WIG20 index was up 0.4 percent. PGNiG is down
9 percent this year, with the WIG20 up 10 percent.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko. Editing by Mark Potter and Greg
Mahlich)