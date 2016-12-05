WARSAW Dec 5 State-run gas company PGNiG said on Monday that it had taken legal action against the European Commission's decision to grant Russia's Gazprom more transit capacity on the German-based Opal pipeline, the Polish group said on Monday.

"On Dec. 4 ... our German subsidiary has filed a suit to the European Court of Justice," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told reporters. "We want this decision of the European Commission cancelled."

Wozniak said the Commission's decision hurt PGNiG's interests and violated EU gas market competition rules, including those on third party access to pipelines. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)