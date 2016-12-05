* EU gave Gazprom bigger access to key gas link in Germany
in Oct
* Poland's gas firm PGNIG sued this decision
* PGNiG asked European Court to block it by Dec 23
WARSAW, Dec 5 Polish state-run gas company PGNiG
has sued the European Commission over its decision to
grant Russia's Gazprom more capacity on the Opal pipeline
through Germany, PGNiG said on Monday.
In October, the European Commission lifted a cap on
Gazprom's use of the Opal pipeline, which carries gas from the
Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea to customers in
Germany and the Czech Republic.
However, that decision opens the way for Russian plans to
expand Nord Stream's capacity and bypass both Ukraine and Poland
as a gas transit route.
Poland, which imports most of the gas it consumes from
Russia, has criticised the Commission's move saying it
threatened gas supplies to central and eastern Europe and PGNiG
said it would sue the Commission.
"On Dec. 4 ... our German subsidiary has filed a suit at the
European Court of Justice," PGNiG Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak
told reporters on Monday. "We want this decision of the European
Commission cancelled."
The Opal link decision as well as Gazprom's plan to build
Nord Stream 2, embody the worst fears of the Polish conservative
government which sees pacts between its powerful neighbours,
Germany and Russia, as an existential threat.
Wozniak said the Commission's decision hurt PGNiG's
interests and violated EU gas market competition rules,
including those intended to prevent energy suppliers from
dominating the use of infrastructure such as pipelines.
He said PGNiG had asked the Court to suspend the
Commission's decision by Dec. 23 to lift the cap, or a week
before Gazprom's increased access to Opal comes into force.
He also criticised the EU executive for not having published
the details of its decision yet.
STRICT RULES
A spokeswoman for the Commission said it had taken note of
PGNiG's complaint and would publish the text of the decision
after receiving consent from German regulators and the companies
involved, given it includes commercially sensitive information.
"The Commission's decision was taken on the basis of strict
rules, procedures and deadlines, within applicable regulations
and market considerations," the spokeswoman said in an email.
If the Court decides not to question the Commission's
decision, Wozniak said PGNiG would appeal, threatening a
protracted court battle over the decision.
On Friday, Ukraine's president said Warsaw and Kiev plan to
act jointly to block projects they see as handing Russia's
Gazprom greater market share while depriving Ukraine of transit
fees.
Asked whether Poland was seeking more allies in its fight
against Gazprom's expansion, Wozniak said a strong case was
stronger than many parties.
Poland wants to reduce its reliance on Russian gas supplies
to gain "energy independence" and prevent disruptions.
Poland said this year it would not extend its long-term gas
supply deal with Gazprom after it expires in 2022 and has
revived plans to build a pipeline to bring gas from Norway.
"All this is quite a dark story of our cooperation with
Gazprom," Wozniak said. "This huge stream of gas worsens our
negotiating position in the context of the Norwegian link.
He said details of a feasibility study for the Norway link
should be concluded by the end of the month.
