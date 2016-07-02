(Adds Gazprom comment)
WARSAW, July 2 Gas flows from Russia's Gazprom
via Ukraine to Poland were back to normal after
falling 20 percent between Thursday and Friday, Polish gas
pipeline operator Gaz-System said on Saturday.
Gaz-System spokesman Tomasz Pietrasienski said the operator
had received no explanation from Gazprom or from Ukraine's
Ukrtransgaz.
Gazprom said it had no comment.
Gaz-System said in a statement the disruption had posed no
threat to gas deliveries or system stability due to low gas
demand at this time of the year and other supplies routes.
Similar shortages occurred two years ago, when Poland was at
odds with Russia - its former communist master and dominant gas
supplier - over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Poland buys the bulk of its gas from Gazprom but has built
a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at on the Baltic Sea and
plans to build a pipeline to Norway to diversify its imports. It
also aims to become a regional gas trading hub.
It received its first supplies of LNG from Qatar last month.
