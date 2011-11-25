WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG will raise its bonds issuance to 7 billion zlotys ($2.1 bln) from 5 billion seen before, the company confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"Bonds will be issued in order to obtain resources to satisfy current financial needs and to finance PGNiG's capital investments," the statement read.

The news confirms a Reuters sourced report from earlier this week. ($1=3.3733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mike Nesbit)