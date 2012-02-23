(Adds more quotes, detail)
KATOWICE, Poland Feb 23 New gas tariffs
for Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG may take effect in
March after necessary approvals from the country's energy
regulator URE, its head, Marek Woszczyk said on Thursday.
In January, PGNiG said the prolonged dispute with URE over
new gas tariffs was hurting its bottom line as it was forced to
sell gas on the Polish market below the prices it pays to its
dominant supplier, Russia's giant Gazprom.
"In my opinion it is realistic to introduce the new tariff
as early as in March," Woszczyk told Reuters.
The price PGNiG pays to Gazprom is linked to oil prices,
which are now at their eight-month highs, though a 10 percent
raise in the Polish zloty against the U.S. dollar so far this
year eases the pain somewhat.
At the same time, PGNiG is seeking to lower the Gazprom
contract price and has turned to an international arbitration
tribunal on that matter.
Poland buys more than two thirds of the gas it consumes from
abroad. Annual imports stand at around 10 billion cubic metres
each year, with around 90 percent of that coming from Russia.
"The price that Poland now gets under its largest contract
is absolutely not acceptable because it's not a market price,"
Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski also said on Thursday.
"This is one of key tasks ahead of PGNiG for now."
Many European utilities have asked for price cuts from
Gazprom after incurring multi-billion euro losses in 2011 on
high long-term contract prices.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, additional reporting by Maciej
Onoszko in Warsaw, writing by Adrian Krajewski and Gabriela
Baczynska)