WARSAW, March 26 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG on Monday launched a fresh shale gas drilling in the southeast of the country in a continued drive to tap unconventional gas, despite a recent study showing Poland's shale gas potential could be far lower than seen earlier.

The state-owned group, which holds 15 of 109 shale gas exploration licences awarded by Poland in the past few years, in September found shale gas in the country's north, prompting hopes of launching production by the end of 2014 and thus helping reduce Poland's overwhelming dependence on costly Russian supplies.

A government report out last week showed Poland's shale gas reserves stand at 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres, just one-tenth the size of previous estimates, putting in question whether Poland could transform Europe's market the way a shale gas boom has changed the United States.

Poland has strongly pushed the companies it controls to join forces and explore its shale gas deposits. PGNiG is to sign by the end of April a letter of intent with copper miner KGHM , utilities PGE and Tauron on co-operation in shale gas exploration.

Global majors including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Marathon also have exploration licences in Poland. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)