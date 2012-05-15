WARSAW May 15 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
posted a 70-percent decline in its first-quarter net
profit, as it bore high costs of gas imports from Russia and
could not yet take advantage of a tariff hike from March, but
the figure was better than analysts feared.
The state-controlled group said its net profit amounted to
297 million zlotys versus 225 million expected by analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
PGNiG, which buys around two thirds of the gas it sells,
mainly from Russia, has struggled in the past few months,
squeezed by its long-term supply contract with Gazprom
and domestic market prices.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)