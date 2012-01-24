WARSAW Jan 24 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
could take part in the thus far ineffective
privatisation of the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos,
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Tuesday without naming
its sources.
The Polish treasury, which controls both PGNiG and Lotos,
sought to sell the refiner last year but the process ended last
month with no offers on the table.
Earlier this month, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski
already said that the ministry was still looking for a strategic
investor for Lotos and that it might find one willing to buy its
53-percent stake among Polish companies.
Analysts speculated that Warsaw could revive plans to tie
Lotos up with its larger peer, also state-owned PKN Orlen
, should the Lotos sale go nowhere, but
the treasury plays down these ideas.
"The current strategy for the oil industry does not envisage
merging Lotos with Orlen," Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted the
treasury ministry spokeswoman Magdalena Kobos as saying.
