WARSAW Jan 19 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG and refiner Lotos, said consortia in which they participate had won five exploration and extraction licences off the Norwegian coast.

The new licenses should help the two state-contolled energy companies in their efforts to develop energy sources abroad as part of wider efforts to lessen Poland's reliance on oil and gas from Russia.

PGNiG, which won three concessions, said in a statement that its Norwegian unit will for the first time take on the role of operator on one of the projects, in which it will hold a 50 percent stake.

Lotos said it won two licences.

PGNiG in December delayed starting gas and oil production from a North Sea field Skarv, while Lotos in January confirmed its plans to begin oil production from the Norwegian offshore field Yme by the middle of 2012. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)