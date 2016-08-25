(Adds details, background, analyst comment)
WARSAW Aug 25 Shareholders in Poland's
state-run gas firm PGNiG approved on Thursday the
company's plan to buy back 2.2 percent of its own shares,
spending 700 million zlotys ($183 mln).
PGNiG announced in July it would do a share buyback by the
end of this year, saying it had a surplus of cash as it could
not find any attractive acquisition targets.
It will buy back almost 130 million shares, offering 5.39
zlotys per share, slightly higher than PGNiG's market closing
price on Wednesday of 5.3 zlotys.
Initially the company had planned to spend up to 750 million
zlotys on the buyback, but in the plan submitted to
shareholders, the treasury, which owns 70 percent of PGNiG,
proposed spending only 700 million zlotys and shareholders
agreed.
A representative of state-run fund TF Silesia, which has a
1.6 percent stake in PGNiG, proposed at the meeting that offers
to sell shares in the buyback be submitted either by individual
shareholders or by groups of shareholders.
Analysts suggested that indicated that TF Silesia may want
to sell all its shares because it needs money to rescue coal
mines as part of a government plan.
"I think that the buyback is constructed in such a way to
allow TF Silesia to sell its shares in PGNiG and it is known
that this company will be supporting the coal industry," Lukasz
Janczak, equity analyst at Haitong Bank said.
"At the same time this does not dampen the situation for
minority shareholders, as all shareholders can take part and
respond to the offer. Also the price is not very attractive",
Janczak said.
PGNiG's chief executive officer has said that the buyback is
not aimed at a particular shareholder, but analysts were
sceptical.
"This (share buyback) is designed so that only TF Silesia
can sell its shares," an analyst representing one of PGNiG's
minority shareholders at the meeting said on condition of
anonymity.
The centrist government is fighting to save the mainly
state-run mining sector and is pushing energy companies and
funds to help rescue mines.
Poland's energy minister said on Wednesday that TF Silesia
will be the third investor in troubled coal miner KHW, with a
200 million zloty injection.
At 1411 GMT shares in PGNiG were up 0.6 percent at 5.33
zlotys.
PGNiG's spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 3.8199 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Marcin Goclowski;
editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)