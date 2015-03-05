* Q4 net profit 688 mln zlotys vs forecast 72 mln
* PGNiG plans dividend at 0.16 PLN/share
* Shares rise more than 5 pct at market open
(Adds details, analyst comment)
WARSAW, March 5 Poland's biggest gas
distributor, PGNiG, beat fourth-quarter net profit
forecasts as the lower cost of gas imports outweighed
impairments.
Shares in the state-controlled company jumped more than 5
percent in early Thursday trading, after it posted a quarterly
net profit of 688 million zlotys ($184 million).
Analysts had on average expected a profit of 72 million
zlotys after a 161 million net loss in the same period the year
before, according to a Reuters poll.
Forecasts ranged from a 258 million loss to a 399 million
zlotys profit due to different approaches to calculating the
price PGNiG pays for the gas it imports.
"PGNiG beat expectations mainly due to lower costs of gas
purchases and an improved result in the distribution segment,"
Andrzej Kubacki, equity analyst at ING Securities, said.
The group's fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) rose
eight-fold to 759 million zlotys. The result would have been
larger if not for impairments, which according to company
estimates curbed EBIT by around 627 million
zlotys.
Fourth-quarter sales at PGNiG rose by one fourth to 11.5
billion zlotys, beating market expectations of 10.2 billion.
PGNiG relies on deliveries from Russia's Gazprom
for most of the gas it sells in Poland, where annual gas
consumption stands at around 16 billion cubic metres.
In September last year PGNiG said it started to report
deliveries from Gazprom at levels as much as 45 percent lower
than its daily orders. This resulted in gas price discounts from
Gazprom.
The group, which is under pressure to help reduce the
country's energy reliance on Russia, said in 2014 its imports
from the east fell by 0.6 billion cubic metres to 8.1 billion
due to lower supplies from Gazprom.
PGNiG's own gas output stood at 4.5 billion cubic metres and
the company plans to maintain that volume in 2015.
The company also said in planned to pay out a dividend of
0.16 zlotys per share from its 2014 profit.
($1 = 3.7486 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by
Adrian Krajewski and Mark Potter)