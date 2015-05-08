(Adds details)
WARSAW May 8 PGNiG, Poland's biggest
gas distributor, on Friday reported a 5 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit, beating expectations, due to a fall in
the cost of gas imports.
PGNiG's first-quarter net profit was 1.24 billion zlotys
($344 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company
to report a net profit of 1.02 billion zlotys, with cheap gas
imports seen curbing the negative impact of falling oil prices
on its exploration business.
"The price of gas fuel imported from markets east of Poland
was driven by the nine-month average price of crude oil which,
as expressed in the Polish zloty, grew by 8.9 percent, as well
as the spot market price which fell by 13.47 percent," PGNiG
said.
State-run PGNiG relies on deliveries from Russia's Gazprom
for most of the gas it sells in Poland, where annual
gas consumption stands at above 16 billion cubic metres.
But from September last year until the beginning of March
2015 it reported below-order deliveries from the east.
PGNiG said that in the first quarter its imports from the
east fell by 10 percent to 1.83 billion cubic metres.
The company was able to fill the gap caused by Gazprom's
lower deliveries by importing larger amounts of gas mainly from
Germany. Imports from directions other than the east increased
in the first quarter by 45 percent year on year, the company
said.
PGNiG has been negotiating a gas price formula with Gazprom
since autumn last year and the Polish company is expected to
arrive at lower gas prices as a result of the talks.
Gazprom is considering offering Europe new concessions,
including on pricing, to settle its antitrust case and avoid a
long legal battle.
($1 = 3.6054 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Perry and
Jane Merriman)