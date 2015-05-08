(Adds details)

WARSAW May 8 PGNiG, Poland's biggest gas distributor, on Friday reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating expectations, due to a fall in the cost of gas imports.

PGNiG's first-quarter net profit was 1.24 billion zlotys ($344 million). Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to report a net profit of 1.02 billion zlotys, with cheap gas imports seen curbing the negative impact of falling oil prices on its exploration business.

"The price of gas fuel imported from markets east of Poland was driven by the nine-month average price of crude oil which, as expressed in the Polish zloty, grew by 8.9 percent, as well as the spot market price which fell by 13.47 percent," PGNiG said.

State-run PGNiG relies on deliveries from Russia's Gazprom for most of the gas it sells in Poland, where annual gas consumption stands at above 16 billion cubic metres.

But from September last year until the beginning of March 2015 it reported below-order deliveries from the east.

PGNiG said that in the first quarter its imports from the east fell by 10 percent to 1.83 billion cubic metres.

The company was able to fill the gap caused by Gazprom's lower deliveries by importing larger amounts of gas mainly from Germany. Imports from directions other than the east increased in the first quarter by 45 percent year on year, the company said.

PGNiG has been negotiating a gas price formula with Gazprom since autumn last year and the Polish company is expected to arrive at lower gas prices as a result of the talks.

Gazprom is considering offering Europe new concessions, including on pricing, to settle its antitrust case and avoid a long legal battle.

($1 = 3.6054 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Perry and Jane Merriman)