WARSAW Aug 23 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG posted on Thursday a large second-quarter net loss saying it bore high costs of gas imports from Russia, disappointing the market.

The state-controlled company showed a net loss of 314 million zlotys ($97 million) in the April-June period, versus expectations for a profit of 12 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)