WARSAW Feb 15 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG
has now completed its first, but delayed, horizontal
fracturing well probing a shale gas prospect on the Baltic Sea
coast, and will present the results in a few weeks, it said on
Friday.
U.S. drilling contractor Halliburton is conducting
the drilling at PGNiG's Lubocino site in the Wejherowo
concession area.
Poland is counting on untapped shale gas reserves to help it
become less dependent on Russia, which supplies more than half
of the near 15 billion cubic metres of natural gas which the
country burns annually.
But poor drilling results so far and a lack of detailed
legal regulation has caused some doubts about Poland's true
shale gas potential.
Poland estimates its recoverable shale gas reserves at
between 346 billion and 768 billion cubic metres.
PGNiG's testing at Lubocino is crucial as it will provide
data for a new report, being compiled by the state geological
institute, on the prospective size of shale gas reserves.
The company, which has 15 of the country's more than 100
shale gas concessions, originally intended to have the results
from hydraulic fracturing in the Lubocino well at the end of
last year but said it had hit unexpected geological problems.
Exploration companies have drilled 40 test wells over the
past few years in Poland.
