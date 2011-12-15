WARSAW Dec 15 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG delayed starting gas and oil production from the North Sea Skarv field until the second quarter of 2012 on adverse weather conditions that delay setting up the platform, the company said on Thursday.

PGNiG has therefore lowered its 2012 Skarv production forecast again after similar moves earlier in the year.

"The expected natural gas production in 2012 will stand at 0.211 bcm versus 0.240 bcm forecast before, while oil output in 2012 is planned at 180,000 tonnes instead of 250,000 tones seen earlier," PGNiG said in a statement.

Skarv, co-owned by PGNiG, Statoil, BP, E.ON Ruhrgas and Shell, was originally due to start operations in August 2011.

It contains 42.1 bcm of gas and 16.5 million cubic metres of oil, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.