WARSAW Dec 15 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
delayed starting gas and oil production from the North
Sea Skarv field until the second quarter of 2012 on adverse
weather conditions that delay setting up the platform, the
company said on Thursday.
PGNiG has therefore lowered its 2012 Skarv production
forecast again after similar moves earlier in the year.
"The expected natural gas production in 2012 will stand at
0.211 bcm versus 0.240 bcm forecast before, while oil output in
2012 is planned at 180,000 tonnes instead of 250,000 tones seen
earlier," PGNiG said in a statement.
Skarv, co-owned by PGNiG, Statoil, BP, E.ON
Ruhrgas and Shell, was originally due to
start operations in August 2011.
It contains 42.1 bcm of gas and 16.5 million cubic metres of
oil, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.