WARSAW, June 25 Polish gas monopoly PGNiG filed for another gas tariff hike to the local regulator URE, Marek Woszczyk, URE chief, said on Monday.

"Such a motion was filed at the regulator's a week ago," Woszczyk told reporters. "The process is ongoing, we've just launched it." (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)