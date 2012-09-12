WARSAW, Sept 12 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG
plans to restart its Warsaw-based combined heat and
power plant EC Zeran by the end of September after shuttering it
last week because of a fire, PGNiG's chief financial officer
said on Wednesday.
Slawomir Hinc also told reporters the damage caused by the
fire had been preliminarily assessed at around 5 million zlotys
($1.6 million).
EC Zeran, with a heating capacity of 1,560 megawatts, is
the second-largest source of heat for Poland's capital after EC
Siekierki, also controlled by PGNiG's power unit Termika.
The plant's power capacity is 364 megawatts, which is sold
locally.
($1 = 3.1770 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Michael Kahn)