By Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Dec 16 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil, expects its 2012 core earnings to rise by up to a third after ending the current year on a weak note.

"It's been a weaker Q4 than expected," CEO Jon Erik Reinhardsen said on Friday, adding that early 2012 would remain challenging before earnings pick up on heightened exploration in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Norway's North Sea.

He said PGS's fourth quarter had been marked by "weak utilisation and weaker productivity", with long shipyard stays and slack demand costing PGS some $25 million.

Full-year 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be slightly below previous guidance of $525 million, Reinhardsen said at an investor update.

For 2012, he added, EBITDA would likely rise to between $650 million and $700 million, corresponding to a contract EBIT(earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 10 to 15 percent.

"The guidance for next year looks pretty neutral, and they have come up with a little profit warning for the fourth quarter," said Carnegie analyst John Olaisen.

PGS said its margin on contractual survey earnings before interest and depreciation (EBIT) would be in the range of 10-15 percent for 2012, which Olaisen said was "well under consensus".

For 2011, PGS said, contract EBIT would end up around 5 percent, half the level estimated in October.

Analysts said investors, who had pushed PGS's share price down 40 percent on the year so far, seemed relieved by the 2012 guidance, sending the share up 4.6 percent to 57.15 crowns at 0920 GMT.

"PGS is staying the course with their balanced outlook," said Simmons & Co. Analyst Ian Macpherson, adding that the firm in recent quarters has been "conservative and correct in their expectations for the timing of the seismic market recovery."

Demand for exclusive survey contracts plunged after the United States halted lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico in the wake of BP's 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and PGS has since shifted focus toward multi-client data sales.

On Wednesday, however, U.S. officials opened the first gulf lease sales since the blow-out in what analysts have said could be a trigger for renewed seismic exploration.

"Through 2012 we expect (exploration) activity to rise up to the pre-Macondo level," Reinhardsen said.

PGS owns a fleet of advanced ships that bounce seismic waves off the seabed in a hunt for oil and gas reservoirs. It contracts with energy companies for exclusive surveys and also collects data for non-exclusive sales.

Reinhardsen said North Sea survey pricing would likely rise as oil companies step up exploration in the wake of major discoveries off Norway by Statoil and Lundin Petroleum in 2011.

He tipped Angola as another growth market.

"Our order book continues to show strength," he said. "There is an increase in pre-funding activity."

PGS said it would begin a fully prefunded, multi-client survey off the coast of Angola this month using its patented Geostreamer technology.

The company said it would invest $300 million to $325 million in 2012 in the data it sells non-exclusively, with pre-funding commitments over 100 percent.

Capital expenditures were seen between $350 million and $400 million in 2012, including about $200 million for shipbuilding.

Reinhardsen also announced what he called a "profit improvement program", aiming to deliver $50 million in run-rate improvement by the end of 2012. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)