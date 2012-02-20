OSLO Feb 20 Norwegian seismic oil explorer Petroleum Geo-Services said the first part of 2012 would be a challenge as it posted fourth-quarter earnings on Monday that solidly beat expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to $145 million in the quarter, while analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast $126 million.

That brought EBITDA for all of 2011 to $534 million, compared with PGS's guidance in December of "slightly below $525 million" after it lowered fourth-quarter expectations at an investor event.

The company warned of a "challenging" quarter ahead, with "idle time for lower-end capacity and pressure on prices".

PGS traditionally has specialised in conducting seismic surveys on exclusive contracts with oil companies, but oversupply in that segment has pushed PGS toward multi-client sales in recent quarters. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)