OSLO, July 17 Norwegian oil hunter Petroleum
Geo-Services said on Tuesday its second-quarter results
would be significantly better than current market expectations
due to "excellent performance in all units," and raised its
full-year core earnings guidance.
Total revenues for the quarter are expected to exceed $395
million, up from $327 million in the year-ago period, while
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations
are seen to exceed $230 million from $164 million in the second
quarter of 2011.
PGS, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil and sells
the data to energy companies, currently expects full year 2012
EBITDA to exceed $750 million, up from the previous guidance of
about $700 million.
The full quarterly report is due on July 26.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)