OSLO, July 17 Norwegian oil hunter Petroleum Geo-Services said on Tuesday its second-quarter results would be significantly better than current market expectations due to "excellent performance in all units," and raised its full-year core earnings guidance.

Total revenues for the quarter are expected to exceed $395 million, up from $327 million in the year-ago period, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations are seen to exceed $230 million from $164 million in the second quarter of 2011.

PGS, whose advanced ships scan the seabed for oil and sells the data to energy companies, currently expects full year 2012 EBITDA to exceed $750 million, up from the previous guidance of about $700 million.

The full quarterly report is due on July 26. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)