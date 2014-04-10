OSLO, April 10 Norwegian seismic surveyor
Petroleum Geo-Services expects a busy summer season in
the North Atlantic region driven by high exploration and
production interest among oil companies, it said in its annual
report on Thursday.
Seismic surveyors, which seek oil and gas deposits under the
sea floor, have been hit hard as oil companies have reduced
spending to focus on costs and improve cash flow.
Recent market updates from competitors Dolphin Group
however, suggest activity is picking up again from low
levels in the fourth quarter.
"The North Atlantic region will once again be busy, driven
by high exploration and production interest. We expect very
healthy market conditions for the upcoming summer season," Chief
Executive Jon Erik Reinhardsen said in a letter to shareholders.
The firm also said basins offshore Brazil would be important
drivers for the seismic market this year, in addition to further
exploration activity in Central America and Gulf of Mexico.
"That said, activity levels in Nigeria, Asia Pacific, and
offshore Libya and Egypt remain relatively low, although these
regions offer good future growth potential."
PGS said earlier this year it expected a weak first quarter
due to challenging market conditions, while French competitor
CGG said it would cut its seismic fleet due to a drop
in exploration spending by oil industry
customers. [ID: nL6N0LW0MX]
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by David Evans)