OSLO, July 26 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scan the ocean bed for oil reservoirs, raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the third time in three months on Thursday as its second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

PGS said it now sees earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $750 million and $800 million, above its guidance for "above $750 million" earlier this month.

April-June underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $86.6 million from $49 million in the year-ago period, beating its guidance for an EBIT above $75 million in the quarter.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)