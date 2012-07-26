* Order book rises by 19 percent

* Multi-client revenue up 48 pct in Q2

* Q2 EBIT $86.6 mln vs company forecast above $75 mln (Adds detail)

OSLO, July 26 Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services , whose ships scans the sea bed for oil deposits, raised its 2012 earnings forecast for the third time in three months on Thursday as oil firms rush to cash in on a global exploration boom.

PGS now sees full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $750 million and $800 million, above its guidance for "above $750 million" earlier this month and also ahead of a target for around $700 million three months ago.

With oil prices holding above $100 per barrel and frontier areas such as Brazil, east Africa and the Arctic yielding rich deposits, oil firms have invested heavily in exploration activity.

The boom has created a shortage of equipment and services, including rigs and seismic surveys, pushing prices higher across the industry.

"The seismic market continues to strengthen with improvements in project leads, active bids and order book," the company said.

The firm's order book expanded by 19 percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, while revenues for its vital multi-client business soared by 48 percent, PGS said.

Underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $86.6 million from $49 million a year ago, beating its guidance for EBIT above $75 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Erica Billingham)