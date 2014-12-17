Dec 17Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :

* Said on Tuesday shareholders approved purchase of Apteki 36.6 CJSC shares from the company's affiliates, Apteki 36.6 Zapadnaya Sibir LLC, Apteki 36.6 Povolzhye LLC, Apteki 36.6 Oblast LLC and Optovyi sklad Atoll-Farm LLC

* Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is to buy from every affiliate 1,629,117 shares of Apteki 36.6 CJSC at 465 roubles ($7) a share

($1 = 66.8975 roubles)