A Ranbaxy office building is pictured in Mohali May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Pharmaceutical stocks slump - Glenmark Pharmaceutical (GLEN.NS) falls 6 pct, Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) slumps 6.8 pct, Lupin (LUPN.NS) loses 5.3 pct. Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) down 4 pct, Cipla (CIPL.NS) loses 3.6 pct, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) trading 3.4 pct lower. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) drops 2.2 pct.

Currency crisis in emerging markets could result in earnings downgrades, analysts say.

Higher export realisation due to rupee depreciation may get cancelled due to forex hedges and slowdown in other markets

Impact of currency depreciation in Russia, CIS and Latin America on FY16 earnings

Dr.Reddy -4.9

Glenmark -3.8

Ranbaxy -3.3

Source: Motilal Oswal

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)