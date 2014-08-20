Various medicine pills in their original packaging are seen in Ljubljana February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Drugmakers rose on Wednesday, bucking the stock market trend as investors seek defensives.

Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) ended up 4.6 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) rose 4.59 percent after marking an all-time high of 849.80 rupees.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS) gained 0.4 percent after saying its unit is entering the oncology sector with a new antibody.

Cadila Healthcare (CADI.NS) closed 1.7 percent higher after U.S. drug regulator gave final approval for Acyclovir tablets, used for the treatment of herpes.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)