Nov 17 The American Medical Association on
Tuesday called for a ban on advertising prescription drugs and
medical devices directly to consumers, saying the ads drive
patients to demand expensive treatments over less costly ones
that are also effective.
The influential doctors' group said the new policy reflects
physicians' concerns that marketing spending on a proliferation
of advertising is helping to drive up drug prices. The group
voted at its annual meeting in Atlanta to support a ban.
"Direct-to-consumer advertising also inflates demand for new
and more expensive drugs, even when those drugs may not be
appropriate," AMA Board Chair-elect Patrice Harris said in a
statement.
The United States and New Zealand are the only two countries
that allow direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs.
AMA said drugmakers' spending on advertising has shot up 30
percent in the last two years to $4.5 billion. TV commercials
for drugs such as Bristol-Myers Squibb's lung cancer medicine
Opdivo and Gilead Sciences' Hepatitis C treatment Harvoni were
among this year's ad campaigns.
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has
proposed cracking down on direct-to-consumer advertising and
other measures to stop what she called "price gouging" by
pharmaceutical companies. Clinton's plan would prevent companies
from deducting what they spend on direct-to-consumer ads from
their tax bills.
A series of court decisions has determined the ads cannot be
banned outright because they are a form of commercial speech
protected by the U.S. Constitution. The AMA did not address how
the ban could be accomplished without being overturned in court.
PhRMA, the largest U.S. trade group for the pharmaceutical
industry, said the ads increase consumer awareness of available
treatments for diseases, including undiagnosed conditions.
"Providing scientifically accurate information to patients
so that they are better informed about their health care and
treatment options is the goal of direct-to-consumer
pharmaceutical advertising about prescription medicines," PhRMA
spokesman Tina Stow said in an email.
According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis
this year, 52 percent of Americans believe direct-to-consumer
ads do not have enough information about risks and 46 percent
say the ads lack information about benefits.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; additional reporting by
Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)